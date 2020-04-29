German Health Minister: Pandemic is still a long way off over

The coronavirus pandemic is still a "long way off over," Germany's Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Wednesday, per Reuters.

Earlier in the day, "we hope not to need travel warnings after mid-June but we cannot promise that there won't be new restrictions," German's Foreign Minister Heiko told reporters.

Market reaction

Germany's DAX 30 Index largely ignored these comments and posts gains for the third straight day on Wednesday. As of writing, the index was up 0.52% on the day at 10,850 points.