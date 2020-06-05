German Govt Spokesperson: Chancellor Merkel, Chinese Premier Li to hold a video conference next week

Speaking to reporters on Friday, a German government spokesperson confirmed that Chancellor Angela Merkel and China’s Premier Li Keiang will hold a video conference next Thursday.

The spokesperson said they will be discussing on the coronavirus, economic policy, and other international issues during the conference.

Market reaction

The risk sentiment is relatively stable in a typical pre-NFP caution trading, with the greenback gaining ground across the board.

EUR/USD, therefore, has corrected nearly 60-pips from three-month tops of 1.1384 to now trade at 1.1321. The spot is down 0.15% on a daily basis.