German Govt Official: Germany sees no need for stimulus package – Bloomberg

Bloomberg quoted an unnamed German government official, as saying that Germany sees no need for stimulus package.

Germany sees economic weakness but no recession yet, the official added.

EUR/USD is seeing a bit of a fresh supply in the last hours, as the greenback is gaining ground broadly amid falling US stocks and risk-aversion, flagged by trade and Brexit risks. The spot is at fresh lows near 1.0960 region, down -0.06% on the day.