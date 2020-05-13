German government to ease border controls from May 16 – DPA

According to Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH (DPA), a German news agency, the government is expected to ease border controls from May 16, Saturday.

Following a federal cabinet meeting, the Interior Ministry said it will aim for a complete end to controls at all sections of the border on June 15.

Additional comments

“All border crossings with France, Switzerland, Austria will be opened after 15 May.”

“Controls can be reimposed if there are new outbreaks.”

“German states should lift quarantine requirements for EU visitors.”

“But keep them in place for visitors from outside of EU.”

“It is too early to ease border controls with Italy.”

Earlier today, Reuters reported that Austria plans to reopen the border with Germany as early as June 15.

Austrian Tourism Minister Elisabeth Koestinger said: "From June 15, the opening of the border between Germany and Austria will be possible."

This comes possibly on the back of the German coronavirus reproduction rate (R-value) falling back below the 1.0 key level, at 0.94 as of Tuesday.

Market reaction

The positive headlines have little to no impact on the common currency, as EUR/USD continues to range between 1.0830-10850 heading into the Fed Chair Powell’s speech.

The EUR markets ignored the mixed Eurozone Industrial Production data for March, as the sharp drop in the output was already factored-in.