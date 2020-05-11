German government spokesman: Will comply with German court ruling on ECB

A spokesperson for the German government reiterated on Monday that Germany will comply with Federal Constitutional Court's ruling on the ECB's bond-buying programme.

"German government will answer to the European Commission's questions," the spokesperson added. "The European Commission is in charge of supervising how EU laws are implemented in national law."

Market reaction

Major equity indexes in Europe are falling on Monday. As of writing, Germany's DAX 30 and the Euro Stoxx 50 indexes were losing 1% and 1.2%, respectively.