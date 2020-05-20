German government spokesman: Recovery fund proposal not about joint borrowing

The €500 billion Franco-German recovery fund proposal is not about joint borrowing or euro bonds, German Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert clarified at a news conference on Wednesday.

"There is also a binding repayment plan," the spokesman added, as reported by Reuters. "It is distinctly different from joint borrowing."

Market reaction

The EUR/USD pair edged slightly lower after these comments but continue to trade in the positive territory. As of writing, the pair was up 0.32% on the day at 1.0955.