German government spokesman: No plans for sanctions related to coronavirus

German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke to Australia Prime Minister about coronavirus on Tuesday, a German government spokesman said on Wednesday.

"We need to find out what happened with this pandemic to learn for future," the spokesman added. "The government has no plans for sanctions related to coronavirus."

Market reaction

These comments were largely ignored by the market participants and the EUR/USD pair was last seen trading at 1.0880, up 0.22% on a daily basis. Meanwhile, major European equity indexes are up between 0.9% and 1.4% to reflect the risk-on atmosphere.