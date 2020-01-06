German government spokesman: Discussing with our partners whether to involve UN security council

Germany is discussing the possibility of involving the UN security council in the current crisis in the Middle East, a German Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

"Europeans have channels of communication in both directions and want de-descalation," the spokesman added. "Iran's announcement on enrichment does not automatically end the JCPoA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) agreement."

These comments had little to no impact on market sentiment. As of writing, Germany's DAX 30 was down 1.6% on the day and the Euro Stoxx 50 was erasing 1.35%.