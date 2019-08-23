German government spokesman: Ball is in Britain's court on Brexit

A spokesman for the German government crossed the wires in the last minutes saying that the ball in Britain's court on Brexit. "The EU Commission, as the body negotiating on Brexit, is always prepared to talk," the spokesman added.

Yesterday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that they could work on finding a regime that keeps the Good Friday agreement and also ensures the integrity of the EU's single market to revive hopes of the UK leaving the EU with a deal and allowed the British pound to post decisive gains against its rivals.

As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was down 0.37% on the day at 1.2205.