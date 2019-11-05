German government economic advisers see economy growing 0.5% in 2019

According to the German news outlet Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ), economic advisers for the German government expect the economy to expand by 0.5% in 2019 and 0.9% in 2020, as reported by Reuters.

Advisers reportedly think that the economy is in a temporary downswing but they do not expect a "deep and broad recession."

The EUR/USD pair hasn't yet reacted to these comments as investors wait for the macroeconomic data releases from the US. At the moment, the pair is posting modest losses on the day at 1.1110.