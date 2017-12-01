German GDP and ECB meeting minutes in the limelight – Danske Bank

Research Team at Danske Bank suggests that today German GDP growth (non-seasonally adjusted) for 2016 will give the first indirect information about how strong GDP growth was in Q4 16, where both survey indicators and hard data have pointed to strong economic activity.

Key Quotes

“Focus on the account of the ECB meeting will be on the discussion related to the changes to the parameters of the asset purchasing programme - especially regarding the change that allows the ECB to purchase bonds that yield below the -0.4% deposit rate, as it remains uncertain how 'aggressive' the ECB will be in terms of buying below the deposit rate.”