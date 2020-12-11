German Foreign Minister: We believe a solution in talks with UK is difficult but possible

German Foreign Minister, Heiko Maas was out with some Brexit-related comments in the last hour and said that a solution in talks with the UK is difficult but we believe that it is possible. EU will continue negotiations as long as there is even a small possibility of reaching an agreement, the minister added further.
Separately, Ireland’s Foreign Minister, Simon Coveney sounded optimistic and said that we still believe that is possible to get a Brexit deal.
Conversely, the UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson reiterated that talks remain deadlocked and that it is very, very likely that we will have a no-deal Brexit from where we stand now.
The incoming headlines did little to provide any respite to the British pound. However, slightly oversold conditions on intraday charts assisted the GBP/USD pair to rebound around 40 pips from multi-week lows. The pair was last seen hovering around the 1.3175 region.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD struggles around 1.32 on no-deal Brexit fears
GBP/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.32 after hitting a low of 1.3134 as Brexit talks seem to be on the verge of collapse. UK PM Johnson said that a no-deal Brexit is "looking very very likely." The new deadline is Sunday.
EUR/USD drops below 1.2150 on ECB's exchange rate comments
EUR/USD drops below 1.2150, quickly shedding 30 pips following ECB Villeroy's comments on the euro exchange rate. The US dollar recovers ground amid stimulus concerns and the FDA's recommendation to approve Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.
XAU/USD still subdued beneath 50DMA despite risk off market feel
XAU/USD prices remain subdued below its 50DMA and the $1840 level, despite risk-off flows. A pick up in the DXY to just under 91.00 seems to be keeping precious metal bulls at bay.
Where next for the Fed, fiscal stimulus and Trump
A turbulent 2020 is nearly over with one last Federal Reserve meeting. Joseph Trevisani and Yohay Elam preview the world's most powerful central bank meeting and move toward 2021.
WTI pulls back beneath $47.00 level as risk appetite fades
The front-month futures contract for the US benchmark for sweet light crude, West Texas Intermediary (or WTI) trades with mild gains on Friday, but has seen a pullback below the $47.00 handle following Thursday’s rally that took the crude oil contract as high as the $47.70s.