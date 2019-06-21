German flash manufacturing PMI jumps to 45.4 in June, a big beat (EUR/USD retests 1.1315 )

German manufacturing activity improved in the month of June, the latest manufacturing activity report from IHS/Markit research showed this Friday.
The German manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) arrived at 45.4 (4-month highs) versus 44.5 expected and 44.3 previous. Meanwhile, services PMI hit a two-month high level of 55.6 as against previous months reading of 55.4 and 55.4 anticipated.
The IHS Markit Flash Germany Composite Output Index came in at 52.6 in June, unchanged from that booked in May and bettered 52.5 expectations.
Key comments from Trevor Balchin, Economics Director at IHS Markit:
“The June PMI confirms that German growth has stabilized at a moderate pace in the second quarter. The Composite Output Index trended at 52.5 over Q2, just above the prints for the previous two quarters.”
“Service sector growth remains above-trend and although the manufacturing downturn continued into June, there are tentative signs that the worst has passed with the key indices for output, new orders, exports and employment all above their recent multi-year lows.”
“The longer-term outlook for the German private sector remains weak, however. The Future Output Index fell to a 56-month low in June as a result of weaker sentiment among service providers. Manufacturers currently expect broadly no change in output over the next 12 months, although this represents an improvement compared with the pessimism of recent months.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tops 1.1300 after upbeat euro-zone PMIs
EUR/USD has been rising and tops 1.1300 after both French and German purchasing managers' indices have come out above expectations. Intensifying US-Iranian tensions are eyed as well.
GBP/USD battles 1.2700 as Johnson's probable ascent is analyzed
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2700 after both the Fed and the BOE left rates unchanged and took dovish stances. Boris Johnson won the first stage of the Conservative Contest and faces Jeremy Hunt in the second stage. Johnson has sent mixed messages.
USD/JPY: correcting oversold conditions, still at risk of falling
Japan's Nikkei Manufacturing PMI fell to 49.5 in June. USD/JPY at risk of extending its decline to fresh yearly lows.
Gold fades a bullish spike to multi-year tops, drifts into negative territory
Gold faded the Asian session bullish spike to multi-year tops and dropped to fresh session lows, around the $1385 region in the last hour.
Euro-zone PMIs preview: Three reasons to expect an upside surprise and a boost for EUR/USD
Pessimism may have reached its limits – or already fully priced into the euro. Markit's preliminary purchasing managers' indices for June will shed some light on the current state of currency bloc's economies and also provide insights into future growth.