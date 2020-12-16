German flash Manufacturing PMI climbs to 58.6 in December vs. 56.4 expected

German Manufacturing PMI arrives at 58.6 for December vs. 56.4 expected.

Services PMI in Germany rose to 47.7 in December against 44 anticipated.

According to the preliminary manufacturing activity report from IHS/Markit research, released this Wednesday, the flash version of the German Manufacturing PMI unexpectedly rose to 58.6 in December. The reading was well above consensus estimates pointing to a fall to 56.4 from 57.8 recorded in the previous month.

Meanwhile, the gauge for the services sector also surpassed market expectations but remained in the contraction territory, coming in at a two-month high level of 47.7 for December.

FX implications

The upbeat PMI prints provided a modest lift to the shared currency and pushed the EUR/USD pair to fresh YTD tops, with bulls now eyeing a move towards reclaiming the 1.2200 mark.