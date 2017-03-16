German FinMin Schaeuble: We had an open and fair discussion about currencies

By Eren Sengezer

German FinMin Wolfgang Schaeuble gives his remarks in a press conference following his meeting with Steve Mnuchin.

Key Quotes (via Reuters)

  • It was a great pleasure to meet U.S. colleague Mnuchin, had friendly and constructive discussion
  • We talked about the problems in our countries but both have clear intention to work together in confidence
  • We want to find solutions together, we will work together to advance international issues
  • We won't solve all problems at g20 meeting but the process will continue
  • We will discuss how to advance growth for everyone
  • I think the most important think is that we have found a basis to talk openly with each other about things
  • We have a clear common position that we want to work on issues together
  • We both want to work for sustainable growth and prosperity
  • On protectionism and G20 - we are both determined to talk about this problem with our partners in a sensible way
  • We had an open and fair discussion about currencies
  • I will ask experts: What can i do as German FinMin to reduce trade surplus
  • I explained to Mnuchin what problems we have in Europe
  • Also discussed defense budget with Mnuchin
  • German budget surplus has to do with the euro zone and ECB's monetary policy