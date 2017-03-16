German FinMin Schaeuble: We had an open and fair discussion about currencies

German FinMin Schaeuble: We had an open and fair discussion about currenciesBy Eren Sengezer
German FinMin Wolfgang Schaeuble gives his remarks in a press conference following his meeting with Steve Mnuchin.
Key Quotes (via Reuters)
- It was a great pleasure to meet U.S. colleague Mnuchin, had friendly and constructive discussion
- We talked about the problems in our countries but both have clear intention to work together in confidence
- We want to find solutions together, we will work together to advance international issues
- We won't solve all problems at g20 meeting but the process will continue
- We will discuss how to advance growth for everyone
- I think the most important think is that we have found a basis to talk openly with each other about things
- We have a clear common position that we want to work on issues together
- We both want to work for sustainable growth and prosperity
- On protectionism and G20 - we are both determined to talk about this problem with our partners in a sensible way
- We had an open and fair discussion about currencies
- I will ask experts: What can i do as German FinMin to reduce trade surplus
- I explained to Mnuchin what problems we have in Europe
- Also discussed defense budget with Mnuchin
- German budget surplus has to do with the euro zone and ECB's monetary policy