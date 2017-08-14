German FinMin Schaeuble: ECB needs to be careful when ending ultraloose monetary policy

German FinMin Schaeuble: ECB needs to be careful when ending ultraloose monetary policyBy Eren Sengezer
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble recently crossed the wires, via Reuters, arguing that the ECB needs to be careful when ending the ultra-loose monetary policy.
Key quotes (via Reuters):
- Interest rates will remain low but we will see an end to ultra-loose monetary policy in the foreseeable future
- Most people expect the ECB to take a further step at its September meeting towards exiting very expansive monetary policy
- I always tell ECB president Draghi: "The Germans must be able to understand what you're doing"
