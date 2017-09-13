German FinMin Schaeuble: Common debt for euro zone countries would be 'poison'

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble recently crossed the wires saying that European commission president Jean-Claude Juncker's speech about the future of the EU was in line with Germany's views on the future of the bloc, as reported by Reuters.

Key quotes (via Reuters):

Juncker plan to introduce euro to poorer eastern EU countries conforms to Lisbon Treaty

EUu countries who want to adopt euro should not do so too soon otherwise they could face Greece's fate

Earlier in the day during his State of the Union speech, Juncker said, "we will move on because Brexit isn’t everything. It isn’t the future of Europe." Juncker also urged member countries to take this opportunity to make widespread reforms saying, “as Mark Twain wrote, years from now we will be more disappointed by the things we did not do, than by the ones we did.”