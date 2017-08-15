German FinMin Schaeuble: Brexit vote has strengthened EU

German FinMin Schaeuble: Brexit vote has strengthened EUBy Eren Sengezer
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble recently crossed the wires, with the key quotes, via Reuters, found below:
- Asked whether he backs idea of a euro zone finance minister, says in the euro zone we need an authority to implement decisions
- ECB is an independent institution
- ECB takes its role seriously
- We need to strengthen euro zone bailout ESM fund and turn it into a kind of IMF for the euro zone
- Asked if Brexit will ever happen, says we need to take Britain's decision to leave the EU seriously
- We have every interest in completing Brexit negotiations with as little damage to Europe as possible
- A Swiss-EU model could be one way to follow in Brexit negotiations
- Brexit vote has strengthened EU
