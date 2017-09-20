German FinMin: German economy to grow robustly in Q3

German FinMin: German economy to grow robustly in Q3By Dhwani Mehta
In its monthly, the German Finance Ministry Chief Wolfgang Schaeuble sounded upbeat on the country’s economic growth prospects for the third quarter.
Key Headlines:
German economy lost some momentum at the beginning of the third quarter
"But recent economic data indicate that the solid upswing will continue also in the third quarter"
Business morale stayed high
German exporters expected to benefit from global economic recovery
Economic upturn is boosting tax income
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.