German FinMin: Difficult to read direction of US policies - RTRS

German Finance Minister was out on wires, via Reuters, retaliating to Trump administration’s recent comments said that it is difficult to read exactly where US policy is going.

Key quotes:

• Germany is not responsible for European monetary policy

• Europe must do more to stay relevant

• Germany must help stabilize the European economy

• German growth is mostly being driven by domestic demand

• A weaker Germany wouldn't be in the Euro area's best interest

• Divergent competitiveness in Euro area is a problem