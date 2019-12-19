German Finance Ministry: German exports are likely to remain subdued - Reuters

- Exports to be subdued in coming months given global risks and slowing world trade.
- Strong labour market to continue supporting domestic economy.
Reuters reports that according to the German Finance Ministry, German exports are likely to remain subdued in the coming months as slowing world trade and global risks continue to hurt manufacturers, the Finance Ministry said in its monthly report on Friday.
The German economy has been going through a soft patch. Its export-oriented manufacturers are struggling with trade disputes, its car industry is adapting to a costly shift to electric vehicles, and Britain's planned departure from the European Union is creating uncertainty for businesses.
The Finance Ministry added that Germany's robust labour market should continue to support the domestic economy.
FX implications
German exports have actually been showing some signs of traction, for back in September, the data showed that German exports posted their biggest rise in almost two years. October trade data is keeping hope alive that the economy can avoid a contraction in the final quarter – Exports have increased in seven of the last 10 months. The euro has been in a gentle incline vs the US dollar all the way from a low of 1.0878 in October to the 200-DMA and the 1.1150's in Dec.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY stuck in a tight range in 109.30s, lacking impetus
USD/JPY is currently trading at 109.36 and is stuck in a tight range of between 109.29 and 109.40. USD/JPY has been consolidating into the last day for the week in Asia, but it slipped from 109.60 to as low as 109.18 overnight.
AUD/USD bulls stepping in with a 0.6950 target on the horizon
AUD/USD is currently trading at 0.6885 having travelled from a low of 0.6848 to a high of 0.6888. Bulls are staying in control as the price reverses 50% of the downside correction from the post-trade deal announcement 0.6938 highs.
Six Early Themes for 2020
It's time to start looking towards 2020. Even with that in mind, we emphasize that the important themes now will undoubtedly change. At the start of 2019 the Fed was in a hiking cycle, but by year-end the entire world was easing (except for Sweden).
Gold consolidates recent gains amid mixed trade/Brexit headlines
Gold prices trade in a choppy range surrounding $1,479 during Friday’s Asian. The yellow metal posted first daily gains on the previous day mainly due to the weaker USD. It’s worth mentioning that the recently mixed trade headlines seem to have capped the price recovery.
GBP/USD: 200-bar SMA, oversold RSI question further declines
While trading around 1.3010, 200-bar SMA restricts GBP/USD pair’s further declines during early Friday in Asia. Along with that, oversold conditions of the 14-bar RSI also raise doubts on the pair’s further downside and increase odds of a U-turn.