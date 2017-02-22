German finance ministry: Economy is on a solid growth path

German finance ministry: Economy is on a solid growth pathBy Dhwani Mehta
Reuters reported key headlines from the German monthly report published by the finance ministry earlier on the day.
Key Headlines:
German economy is on a solid growth path
Upswing likely to continue in 2017
Private consumption to propel overall German growth
Helped by higher employment, rising wages, low interest rates
State spending also to support German growth due to refugee-related expenditure
German tax revenue up 4 pct y/y in January, higher than full-year projection of 2.9 pct