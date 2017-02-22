German finance ministry: Economy is on a solid growth path

Reuters reported key headlines from the German monthly report published by the finance ministry earlier on the day.

Key Headlines:

German economy is on a solid growth path

Upswing likely to continue in 2017

Private consumption to propel overall German growth

Helped by higher employment, rising wages, low interest rates

State spending also to support German growth due to refugee-related expenditure

German tax revenue up 4 pct y/y in January, higher than full-year projection of 2.9 pct