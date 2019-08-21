German Finance Ministry: Early indicators point to sustained slowdown in industrial sector

The German Finance Ministry’s monthly report, out early Thursday in Asia, portrayed quite a dovish scenario of Eurozone’s largest economy while relying on early indicators to industrial production and employment numbers.

Key quotes

Early indicators pointed to a sustained slowdown in the industrial sector.

Export-oriented manufacturers suffering from weaker foreign demand.

Growing trade tensions.

Uncertainty over Brexit.

External risks have increased significantly and are fuelling business uncertainty.

Forward-looking indicators were pointing to a further slowdown in employment growth, especially in manufacturing.

FX implications

As news like this has higher impact during the European session than the Asian one, the Euro (EUR) may witness a downside pressure on the market open.