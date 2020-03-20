A spokesperson for the German finance ministry on Friday reiterated that all necessary measures will be taken to tackle the coronavirus crisis, per Reuters.

When asked about the potential use of 'coronabonds,' the spokesman noted that they are in talks with other European partners to come out of this crisis in a good shape. "We are discussing direct aid for very small companies," a spokesman for the German economy ministry added.

EUR/USD reaction

The EUR/USD pair largely ignored these comments and was last seen trading at 1.0715, adding 0.25% on a daily basis.