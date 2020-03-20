A spokesperson for the German finance ministry on Friday reiterated that all necessary measures will be taken to tackle the coronavirus crisis, per Reuters.
When asked about the potential use of 'coronabonds,' the spokesman noted that they are in talks with other European partners to come out of this crisis in a good shape. "We are discussing direct aid for very small companies," a spokesman for the German economy ministry added.
EUR/USD reaction
The EUR/USD pair largely ignored these comments and was last seen trading at 1.0715, adding 0.25% on a daily basis.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades choppily as market optimism fades
EUR/USD is trading above 1.07 in choppy trading as market optimism erodes. The US dollar takes a breather after massive gains earlier this week. The pair hit 1.0652 the lowest since 2017. Coronavirus continues spreading, taking a growing human and economic toll.
GBP/USD trades around 1.18 ahead of new UK stimulus measures
GBP/USD is trading around 1.18, some 300 pips off the 35-year lows as markets are bouncing after several tumultuous days. UK Chancellor Sunak is set to present additional stimulus measures later on.
Bitcoin leads the charge to recover the path to the moon
In recent weeks, the world's financial markets have experienced one of the most violent sell-offs in history. Investors sold everything regardless of category – gold, stocks, oil and also cryptocurrencies.
Gold rallies further beyond $1500 mark, fresh session tops
Gold continued gaining some positive traction through the early European session and shot to fresh daily tops, around the $1514-15 region in the last hour.
WTI recovers 35% from 17-year lows, not out of the woods yet
WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) stages solid comeback from almost two-decade lows of $20.54, now adding 9% to the recovery gains, as the bulls manage to regain the 28 handle in Friday’s European trading.