German finance ministry: A light acceleration in overall economic activity seen in Q4

The German finance ministry published its monthly report, and provided optimistic insights on the German economy for the final quarter of this year, Reuters reports.

Key highlights:

"For the final quarter, indicators are signaling a light acceleration in overall economic activity"

Private consumption remained robust due to a resilient labour market and moderate inflation

The manufacturing sector had a good start to the fourth quarter with industrial orders picking up and business sentiment among manufacturers improving

"Exports are showing a slight upward trend even though the trade-related risks remain high"

From January to November, revenues of the federal government and the 16 states rose 4.4 percent on the year

That is above the projected rise of 3.6 percent for the whole year