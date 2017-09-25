German FDP’s Lindner: We are prepared for coalition negotiations

German FDP’s Lindner: We are prepared for coalition negotiationsBy Dhwani Mehta
Christian Lindner, leader of Germany's pro-business Free Democratic Party (FDP), crossed the wires now, delivering his post-election speech.
Main Headlines:
We are prepared for coalition negotiations
Up to Merkel's Conservatives to start talks
Our party base will have final say about possible coalition deal
Regarding joining EZ budget we have a strong interest in strength of France
Germany has great interest in Macron reform success
Rules of EU's stability pact must be implemented more strictly
There should be a possibility for EU member states to exit EZ without leaving the EU
Policy to bolster euro area with ECB money has failed
Euro area needs state insolvency rules
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.