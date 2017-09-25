German FDP’s Lindner: We are prepared for coalition negotiations

Christian Lindner, leader of Germany's pro-business Free Democratic Party (FDP), crossed the wires now, delivering his post-election speech.

Main Headlines:

We are prepared for coalition negotiations

Up to Merkel's Conservatives to start talks

Our party base will have final say about possible coalition deal

Regarding joining EZ budget we have a strong interest in strength of France

Germany has great interest in Macron reform success

Rules of EU's stability pact must be implemented more strictly

There should be a possibility for EU member states to exit EZ without leaving the EU

Policy to bolster euro area with ECB money has failed

Euro area needs state insolvency rules