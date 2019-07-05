German factory orders plunge 2.2% m/m in May, a big miss (EUR keeps lows)

The German factory orders decelerated in the month of May, re-igniting fears over a deeper economic slowdown in Europe’s largest economy.

Contracts for goods ‘Made in Germany’ arrived at -2.2% on the month vs. -0.1% forecast and +0.3% last, the latest data published by the Federal Statistics Office showed on Friday.

On an annualized basis, Germany’s industrial orders fell 8.6% vs. -5.7% expectations and -5.3% last.

The shared currency came under fresh selling pressure on disappointing German factory orders, sending the EUR/USD pair lower towards 1.1270 region.