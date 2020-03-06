German Factory Orders leap by 5.5% in January, EUR/USD edges up

The locomotive of the eurozone is experiencing an acceleration in factory orders with a leap of 5.5%, far above expectations. EUR/USD is moving higher above 1.1230. Year over year, orders are down 1.4% compared with 5.2% that economists had expected.

Germany, Europe's largest economy, was projected to report an increase of 1.4% in Factory Orders in January after a plunge of 2.1% in December 2019. Concerns about the old continent's industrial sector have been weighing on the common currency.

EUR/USD was trading around 1.1230 ahead of the publication, off the seven-month highs around 1.1249.

Fears of the spread of the coronavirus outbreak have been pushing US bond yields and the dollar lower in recent days.