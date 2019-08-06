German Factory Orders jump 2.5% m/m in June, EUR/USD clings to 1.1200

German Factory Orders jumped 2.5% m/m in June.

German Factory Orders decelerated 3.6% y/y in June.

The German Factory Orders showed an improvement in June, calming fears over a deeper economic slowdown in Europe’s largest economy.

Contracts for goods ‘Made in Germany’ arrived at +2.5% on the month vs. +0.5% forecast and -2.2% last, the latest data published by the Federal Statistics Office showed on Tuesday.

On an annualized basis, Germany’s industrial orders fell 3.6% vs. -7.0% expectations and -8.6% last.

The shared currency kept its recovery mode intact from the lows on upbeat German factory orders, sending the EUR/USD pair back to 1.1200 region.