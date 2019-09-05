German Factory Orders fell by 5.6% y/y in July, EUR/USD hits fresh lows

German Factory Orders fell 2.7% m/m in July.

German Factory Orders plunged 5.6% y/y in July.

The German Factory Orders fell sharply in July, suggesting that the manufacturing recession in Europe’s largest economy is picking up pace.

Contracts for goods ‘Made in Germany’ arrived at -2.7% on the month vs. +2.5% last, the latest data published by the Federal Statistics Office showed on Thursday.

On an annualized basis, Germany’s Industrial Orders fell 5.6% vs. -1.1% expectations and -3.6% last.

The shared currency came under fresh selling pressure on poor German factory orders data, sending the EUR/USD pair closer towards the 1.10 handle.