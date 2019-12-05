German Factory Orders drop 0.4% MoM in Oct vs. +0.3% exp., EUR/USD little changed

German Factory Orders drop 0.4% MoM in October.

German Factory Orders fall 5.5% YoY in October.

The German Factory Orders data dropped unexpectedly in October, suggesting that the manufacturing sector in Europe’s largest economy is not out of the woods yet.

Contracts for goods ‘Made in Germany’ arrived at -0.4% on the month vs. +0.3% expected and +1.3% last, the latest data published by the Federal Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.

On an annualized basis, Germany’s Industrial Orders fell 5.5% vs. -6.1% expectations and -5.4% last.

About German Factory Orders

The Factory orders released by the Deutsche Bundesbank is an indicator that includes shipments, inventories, and new and unfilled orders. An increase in the factory order total may indicate an expansion in the German economy and could be an inflationary factor. It is worth noting that the German Factory barely influences, either positively or negatively, the total Eurozone GDP. A high reading is positive (or bullish) for the EUR, while a low reading is negative.

FX Implications

The shared currency showed little reaction to the bearish German Factory Orders data, leaving the EUR/USD pair mostly unchanged near the 1.1080 region.