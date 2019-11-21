German exports to US jump in Q3 despite trade tensions - Reuters

The latest data compiled for Reuters from the Federal Statistics Office showed on Thursday, the German exports to the US jumped in the third quarter of 2019, which partly helped the Euro area’s economic powerhouse to avoid a recession.

Key Details:

“German exports to the U.S. jumped by 7.6% year-on-year from July through September after a 5.3% increase in the previous three months.

The detailed trade figures underline that U.S. demand for German goods remain strong, undaunted by President Donald Trump's 'America First' campaign and his threats to increase import tariffs on European cars.

Exports to France rose by 3.1% year-on-year in the third quarter while sales to China nearly stagnated.”

Meanwhile, EUR/USD is seen holding the renewed upside near 1.1085 amid broad-based US dollar weakness and mixed US-China headlines. Focus now remains on the ECB minutes due later today at 1230 GMT.