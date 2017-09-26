German elections: Unholy alliance as best case scenario - Natixis

German elections: Unholy alliance as best case scenario - NatixisBy Sandeep Kanihama
Sylvain Broyer, Research Analyst at Natixis suggests that the grand coalition is the major casualty of German general election 2017, with the CDU/CSU and SPD jointly losing 13.8% of votes (compared to the 2013 election) to the benefits of small parties.
Key Quotes
“The first presence of a right-populist party at the Bundestag will largely divert the democratic discussion from reforming the country. The only possible coalition – with four very different parties likely to rule Germany – means unchartered political territory.”
“A lot of compromises will be needed for a “Jamaica”coalition to succeed, especially Europe and Energy will be two highly disputed policy areas. Shouldn’t this coalition survive, Angela Merkel could fail to match Helmut Kohl’s record of 16 years in office.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.