German election: The implications for Europe - ING

"After the excitement surrounding the national elections in the Netherlands and France earlier this year, it is now the turn of the German electorate to voice their views," said ING economist Carsten Brzeski.

"Neither the ongoing campaign nor the potential election result has led to any cause for concern for financial markets… so far. While it seems as though a political sensation would be required for Angela Merkel not to win the election, the composition of the next German coalition is far from certain. The choice of the next coalition partner could have significant consequences for both the German economy and the future of the Eurozone"