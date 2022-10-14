Germany’s Economy Ministry said in a statement on Friday that the “government expects recession spanning three quarters in a row, starting in Q3 2022.”
“Economic indicators suggest the German economy is facing a difficult winter,” the Ministry added.
Market reaction
EUR/USD is extending losses below 0.9750, in the face of the renewed US dollar strengh and jittery market environment. The spot is down 0.23% on the day. The US Retail Sales and Consumer Sentiment data are awaited for fresh trading opportunities in the main currency pair.
