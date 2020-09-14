German Economy Ministry: Ongoing economic recovery has weakened lately

In its latest monthly report released on Monday, the German Economy Ministry said that the ongoing economic recovery has weakened lately. However, the recovery will likely continue in the remainder of this year.

Additional headlines

“Pre-crisis level is not likely to be reached until the beginning of 2022.”

“Industrial production has lost momentum but continues to rise.”

“VAT reduction and child bonus are expected to give impetus to domestic demand in H2.”

“Foreign trade is still a long way from the pre-crisis level despite recovery continuing.”

Market reaction

The US dollar keeps falling so far this Monday, lifting the EUR/USD pair back above the 1.1850 barrier. The spot trades 0.15% higher at 1.1860.

The shared currency ignores the above report combined with the ECB President Lagarde’s comments on the euro strength.