German Economy Ministry: German Q2 economic outlook subdued

The German Economy Ministry published the latest report on the country’s economic outlook, highlighting a subdued outlook for the second quarter.

German economic outlook for Q2 subdued, after that, a gradual improvement in the external environment could help the economy.

German domestic economy remains intact but the export-oriented industry is in trough due in part to trade conflicts.

German private consumption is strong, helped by rising incomes; labor market showing first signs of a slowdown.

Noticeable decline in German industrial orders since the start of the year, weaker business climate point to continued weak phase in the sector.