German Economic Ministry: Economy on solid domestic foundation

German Economic Ministry: Economy on solid domestic foundationBy Dhwani Mehta
Germany’s Economic Ministry is out with its latest economic assessment, highlighting the following:
2017 GDP 2.0% vs 1.5% April f/cast
2018 GDP 1.9% vs 1.6% prev
Expects exports 3.5% In 2017, 4% In 2018
Imports 4.4% In 2017, 4.7% in 2018
CPI at 1.8% In 2017, 1.6% in 2018
On balance trade will not contribute to growth this year or next
Current account surplus will shrink to 7.4% of GDP in 2018 from 8.3% in 2016
Economy on solid domestic foundation
Meanwhile, the Economy Minister Zypries said that he expects to have some trade problems due to Brexit, but the UK is expected to suffer more than the EU27.
