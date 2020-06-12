German Economic Adviser: Need to avoid another lockdown in case of a second virus wave

According to the German Economic Adviser Lars Feld, the government should refrain from imposing another lockdown even if there is a second coronavirus wave.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said that the consumer should go shopping again and be optimistic.

Market reaction

The fears over the second wave of the virus are keeping the investors on the edge so far this Friday, with the European equities kicking-off Friday on a negative note. The US dollar consolidates the recent gains amid tepid market sentiment, as EUR/USD challenges daily highs at 1.1319.