German EcoMin: German economy stagnating despite signs of end to industrial downturn

In its monthly economic assessment report published on Monday, the German Economy Minister said that the Eurozone’s most powerful economy is more or less stagnating.

Additional Headlines (via Reuters):

There are initial signs that an industrial recession could be coming to an end as orders stabilize.

indicators at the start of the fourth quarter pointed to subdued private consumption even though disposable incomes continued to rise.

This comes after the German manufacturing sector activity report released earlier today showed that the manufacturing recession picked up pace this month.