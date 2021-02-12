German DAX Index to continue to rise into the zone between 14,500 and 15,000 – Commerzbank

For the German DAX, Commerzbank’s top-down equity strategists continue to expect an overshooting above 15,000 in H1, ending the year at 14,200. This also corresponds with the technical analysis team's view, which sees the DAX working on a lasting jump out of its resistance zone of 13,600-13,800 towards new all-time highs at 14,500-15,000.
Key quotes
“We interpret the powerful global M1 money growth as a key signal that the current equity bull market should continue for several months. Hence, we are convinced that the DAX will rise above the 15,000 mark in H1 2021.”
“The (trading) buy signals in the DAX have improved with the index working on a lasting jump over the resistance zone between 13,600 and 13,800, testing the resistance zone around 14,000. The overall technical situation for the DAX suggests further all-time highs and a rise into the zone between 14,500 and 15,000 points.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD keeps range around 1.38, shrugs off upbeat UK GDP
GBP/USD stays depressed around 1.3800 despite the upbeat UK Q4 GDP data. Although the US dollar’s rebound could be behind the cable’s weakness, the EU-UK jitters over the NI border and fears of extended lockdown in the UK continue to weigh.
The Graph Price Prediction: GRT's 600% rally unstoppable as bulls eye upswing to $5
The Graph's uptrend is supported by a positive network growth, according to data by IntoTheBlock. The MACD validates GRT's relentless fight for gains targeting $0.5 on the 12-hour chart. A sell signal on the 12-hour chart may sabotage the upswing to $5 is validated.
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.2100, awaits fresh cues
EUR/USD trades above 1.2100, trapped in a narrow range, as the US dollar holds onto the recovery gains. While the upside has been capped around 1.2150, the bears have failed to push the pair below 1.2110, as markets await fresh catalysts.
XAU/USD struggles near multi-day lows, below $1820 level
Gold remained under intense selling pressure for the second straight session on Friday. The overnight rebound in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and exerted pressure. The underlying bullish sentiment further dented the precious metal’s safe-haven status.
US Dollar Index: Solid support aligns at 90.00
The weekly decline in DXY decline appears to have met quite decent contention in the low-90.00s for the time being. This zone is also reinforced by the 2020-2021 support line, currently near 90.30.