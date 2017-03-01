German CPI rises 1.7% YoY in December 2016

German annual consumer price index is expected to be 1.7% in December 2016, while compared with November 2016, consumer prices are expected to increase by 0.7%. Analysts expectations were for an 1.5% annual increase and a 0.6% monthly gain.

The harmonised index of consumer prices for Germany, which is calculated for European purposes, is expected to increase by 1.7% year on year and 1.0% from a month earlier, against forecast of 1.3% and 0.6% respectively.

