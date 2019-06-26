German consumer sentiment amongst market movers today – Danske Bank

Danske Bank analysts point out that today we will get a first glimpse of how German consumer sentiment has started into Q3 on an otherwise quiet day on the European data front ahead of tomorrow's and Friday's inflation figures.
Key Quotes
“A range of Bank of England MPC members, including Governor Carney, will testify before the UK Parliament Treasury Committee.”
“The EIA will publish its weekly oil inventories report today. The market will likely be on the lookout for at large drop in crude stocks after API yesterday reported a 7.6mb drop in crude stocks last week.”
“In the US, it will be interesting to see whether core capex orders for May show the same signs of weakness as PMIs as of late.”
Tuesday’s bearish outside day makes today’s close pivotal. Fed officials pushed back on aggressive rate cut calls, pushing the USD higher. An above-forecast US durable goods data could yield a bearish daily close.
Having reversed from the 50-day SMA, mainly because of renewed Brexit fears and sluggish data from the UK’s CB retail sales survey, the GBP/USD pair trades modestly flat near 1.2685 ahead of the London open.
The less dovish rhetoric from a selection of Fed speakers overnight continues to aid the post-FOMC US dollar recovery, prompting the USD/JPY pair to retest the midpoint of the 107 handle despite negative Asian equities.
Gold is on a run towards near-term horizontal-resistance following its U-turn from the 100-hour moving average (HMA) ticks it up to $1407.80 ahead of the European open on Wednesday.
The index declined to 121.5 in June from April’s revised 131.3. A much more modest drop to 131.2 had been predicted. “The escalation in trade and tariff tensions earlier this month appears to have shaken consumers’ confidence,” wrote Lynn Franco.