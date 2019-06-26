German consumer sentiment amongst market movers today – Danske Bank

Danske Bank analysts point out that today we will get a first glimpse of how German consumer sentiment has started into Q3 on an otherwise quiet day on the European data front ahead of tomorrow's and Friday's inflation figures.

Key Quotes

“A range of Bank of England MPC members, including Governor Carney, will testify before the UK Parliament Treasury Committee.”

“The EIA will publish its weekly oil inventories report today. The market will likely be on the lookout for at large drop in crude stocks after API yesterday reported a 7.6mb drop in crude stocks last week.”

“In the US, it will be interesting to see whether core capex orders for May show the same signs of weakness as PMIs as of late.”