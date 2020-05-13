German Constitutional Court President: ECB decision good for Europe, strengthens the rule of law

German Constitutional Court President Andreas Voßkuhle said on Wednesday, the ruling on European Central Bank (ECB) is good for Europe and strengthens the rule of law.

Additional quotes

“We are committed to law, justice.”

“We are seeing that our ruling aggrieves many people, we are not happy about that.”

“The court decision on QE is a contribution to the dialogue.”

“The goodness of the decision will become apparent in the medium, long-term.”

Earlier today, Peter Huber, a member of the German tribunal and who drafted the opinion, said, “the ruling was asking the ECB to publicly take responsibility for its quantitative easing program and to explain it to those negatively affected by it.”

This comes after the German constitutional court last week made a surprise decision on the bond purchase program by the ECB.

“The German court gave the ECB three months to justify its 2-trillion-euro bond purchase program to the German parliament. Otherwise the Bundesbank, ECB’s largest shareholder and bond buyer would have to pull out of the program,” per NASDAQ.com.