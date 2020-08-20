German Chief Budget Lawmaker: There is no agreement yet to suspend debt brake next year

No agreement is reached yet to suspend debt brake next year, Reuters reports, citing the German government's Chief Budget Lawmaker

Additional comments

"Suspending the 'debt brake' must not become a habit."

"Germany must return to fiscal policy that is in line with 'debt brake' rules as quickly as possible."

Market reaction

EUR/USD is off the highs, trading around 1.1850, as the US dollar reverses a quick dip from daily lows against its main rivals.

The above remarks have little to no impact on the shared currency.