German Chancellor Merkel's Chief of Staff: Social distancing will ‘certainly’ be extended until May 10

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Chief of Staff said on Thursday, social distancing will ‘certainly’ be extended until May 10, according to the German daily Bild.

The current social distancing restrictions are set to expire this weekend.

His comments come ahead of Merkel’s meeting with 16 state premiers on how to move forward in the coronavirus crisis.

Separately, the German Unemployment Rate jumped to 5.8% in April vs. 5.2% expected and 5.0% last.

EUR/USD remains below 1.0900

EUR/USD faced rejection once again just below the 1.09 handle, as the bulls await the ECB policy decision for a sustained move above the latter. The main currency pair now trades at 1.0875, modestly flat on the day.