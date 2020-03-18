German Chancellor Merkel to address the nation on Wednesday – SZ

Süddeutsche Zeitung (SZ), Germany's daily, reports that Chancellor Angela Merkel is scheduled to address the nation on television later on Wednesday.
In the last hour, the German Finance Ministry announced a cut to its countercyclical buffer to 0% from 0.25% to battle the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.
Additional details
Cut to countercyclical buffer will go into effect on April, 1.
Should remain at 0% until at least the end of 2020.
New regulations would give German banks a capital boost of more than €5 billion.
There are no liquidity bottlenecks in the banking system.
