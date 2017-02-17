German Chancellor Angela Merkel says "The euro is too low for Germany"

Further to the weekend politics, Weekend politics: Greece debt mounting and so to are investor's concerns, the German Chancellor Angela Merkel was hitting the wires on Saturday that the euro was too low for Germany, as reported by Reuters, adding that she made clear that Berlin had no power to address this "problem" because monetary policy was set by the independent European Central Bank.

Key Quotes:

"Comments seemed aimed at addressing recent criticism from a top trade adviser to President Donald Trump, who has accused Germany of profiting from a "grossly undervalued" euro."

""We have at the moment in the euro-zone of course a problem with the value of the euro," Merkel said in an unusual foray into foreign exchange rate policy."

""The ECB has a monetary policy that is not geared to Germany, rather it is tailored (to countries) from Portugal to Slovenia or Slovakia. If we still had the (German) D-Mark it would surely have a different value than the euro does at the moment. But this is an independent monetary policy over which I have no influence as German chancellor.""

"The euro has fallen nearly 25 percent against the dollar over the past three years, touching a 14-year low of $1.034 in January."