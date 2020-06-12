German cabinet agrees to reduce VAT as part of stimulus package – Reuters

A senior government official said on Friday, the German cabinet has agreed to temporarily reduce value-added tax (VAT) and give parents a cash handout of EUR300 per child as part of its EUR130 billion economic stimulus package, per Reuters.
The official said: “Chancellor Angela Merkel's cabinet agreed at a special meeting on Friday to cut VAT to 16% from 19% for all goods from July 1 until Dec. 31 in a bid to boost consumption - a measure is set to cost around 20 billion euros.”
Separately, Reuters reported, citing another senior official with knowledge of the discussions, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz is considering borrowing up to another EUR50 billion to finance the country’s massive stimulus package.
EUR/USD cheers the German news
The shared currency remains strongly bid in the European session, mainly driven by broad-based US dollar weakness, as the risk sentiment improves. However, the EUR traders also cheer the German stimulus update.
At the time of writing, EUR/USD rises 0.30% to 1.1330, having reached a daily high at 1.1341 in the last hour.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.13 weathering the fear-led dollar storm
EUR/USD is trading above 1.13, finding its feet after the dollar stormed the board amid fears of a second coronavirus wave in the US and pessimism from the Fed. EZ industrial output and US consumer sentiment are eyed.
GBP/USD tops 1.26, shrugging off weak UK GDP
GBP/USD is trading above 1.26, as markets are trying to stabilize from the sell-off triggered by fears of a new wave of coronavirus in the US and Fed pessimism. UK GDP plunged by 20.4% in April, worse than expected.
Crypto scary movie on the panel
At the same time that the bears on Wall Street showed their ability to break the irrational euphoria, some selling appeared in a crypto market that had already been pointing to a rapid fall for days, allowing it to emerge from the lethargy in which it was.
Gold: XAU/USD bulls to retain control while above 21-DMA
Gold prices (XAU/USD) are reversing a temporary pullback seen on Thursday after the rates reached a new weekly high at 1744.75. At the press time, gold trades around 1730 levels, posting small gains, as it looks to extend the bounce from daily lows of 1722.44.
WTI: 21/100-day SMA confluence battles with sellers below $36.00
WTI repeatedly pulls back from $36.00, prints two-day losing streak in Asia. Sustained trading below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, first bearish MACD signal in six weeks favor the sellers. Bulls seek a clear break above $40.00 for fresh entries.