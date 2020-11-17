In a statement on Tuesday, the state’s top elections official said that an audit of a random sample of voting machines by Pro V&V, a US Election Assistance Commission-certified testing lab, found no evidence of any tampering, as reported by Bloomberg.

“We are glad but not surprised that the audit of the state’s voting machines was an unqualified success,” he said.

''Raffensperger has faced criticism from fellow Republicans as he has defended the state’s election handling from attacks by President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly made baseless claims of mass fraud.''

US Senate Majority Leader McConnell said 'we're going to have an orderly transfer from this administration to the next one'.

Markets implications

Meanwhile, America is in the middle of its third nationwide surge in Covid-19 cases and markets are considering the US elections a done deal.

Therefore, the focus is on what some are calling this a “third wave” with reported cases hitting a record high of more than 100,000 in one day.

the latest update according to the CDC on the spread of the virus in the US, cases rose to 151,855 vs 138,025 yesterday with 762 deaths vs 660 the prior day.